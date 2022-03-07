Food for thought: 4 ways to ensure your food never gets freezer burn

You have probably seen meat that comes out of the freezer and looks 'off'. It usually looks greyish white and dry like it has been overcooked – that is freezer burn. What causes freezer burn?

The first question we should answer is, what causes freezer burn? Freezer burn is caused by air getting into freezer containers. Unless you vacuum seal, there will be air in any container. Any small air space will cause freezer burn. The longer the item is kept in the freezer, the more freezer burn there will be. How do you avoid it? Here are some of the ways to ensure your food never gets freezer burn. Do not freeze too much

Not all at once, at least. Obviously, to get frozen meals, you have to freeze your cooked food. But making a million fresh meals to freeze all at once? That is a big no. Putting in too many meals to freeze will make the temperature of the freezer fluctuate, and it is that rising and falling temperature that causes freezer burn to happen. Keep your freezer cold enough

If the temperature of your freezer is inconsistent, foods will defrost and refreeze, promoting freezer burn. A cold freezer will freeze food fast and strong. Make sure the door seals properly, and keep the temperature lower. Use a vacuum sealer One of the best tools you can have for preventing freezer burn is to get a vacuum sealer for your food. A vacuum sealer will keep any air from getting to your food, stopping crystallisation from moisture in the air, and freezer burns from the cold air on your food. This is one of the best solutions for avoiding freezer burn on irregularly shaped foods like loaves of bread and cuts of meat and fish.

