Good or gross? These are the strange things people are doing with food lately

Take a peek at Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter on any given day, and you will find it is full of delicious creations and quite a few strange ones. Modern-day chefs, culinary artists, and foodies are always looking to put their own spin on things. Below, we share some of the latest food creations that we find weird.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Ligier (@michaelligier) Invisible pizza. It was a week back when I was scrolling through the internet and came across the ‘invisible pizza’. Instead of a traditional pizza base, chef Michael Ligier used a crystal bread base. The dish attracted the attention of social media users, who could not resist reacting to the clip. Ligier shared this uncommon pizza recipe on his Instagram page with the caption: “molecular pizza?” In the clip, he says: “Okay, this is pizza. I know it doesn't look like it, but listen to the crunch.” Ligier further goes on to say that he has created a crystal bread base that gives crunch to the pizza. He added some “buffalo mozzarella spheres” that have “cheesy goodness”, tomato juice caviar for having the taste of sweetness in the pizza, and added the topping of fresh basil, green garlic powder, and chilli powder.

Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021 Chocolate and strawberry samoosas. Some food experiments tend to confuse us as to how they ever came into existence in the first place. In one such example, we were left bewildered after a video of ‘chocolate and strawberry samoosas’ surfaced on the internet. Earlier this month, entrepreneur Harsh Goenka shared the video on his Twitter page, captioning it as “Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was okay, but this one,” ending his post with emojis of horrified faces. As Goenka shared this weird combo of our favourite street food, it made everyone cringe. In the 18 second clip, it can be seen that a man is unboxing different varieties of our favourite snack. At first, it can be seen that the man shows chocolate samoosas, as the samoosa is fully dipped in chocolate which is all sticky. Next, he unboxes another box of strawberry samoosas. Similar to the chocolate samoosas, it was also dipped fully in strawberry cream.

And further, he was seen breaking another samoosa into two pieces as he showed the filling of the samoosa, which was a strawberry jam filling. And lastly, in the video, the man could be seen unboxing another flavour of samoosa, which was a flavour of tandoori paneer stuffed inside the samoosa. Stuffed Maggie mirch 💕 pic.twitter.com/hnBhek4031 — जिज्ञासा (@imcurious__) September 28, 2021 As if that was not enough, a photo of stuffed Maggi chilli also recently left us confused. Maggi is such a versatile food, and this fact cannot be stressed upon more. It is such a thing that everyone likes to eat. However, in recent times, strange recipes of Maggi are being shared on social media, which has spoiled our minds. In September, a ‘Maggi milkshake’ went viral on social media. Our minds were spoiled after seeing the recipe. While it is not clear who made the bizarre dish, a picture of two milkshake glasses, topped with a scoop of cooked Maggi, were being circulated on several social media platforms.