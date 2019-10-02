In recent years, the plant-based diet has changed into so much more than being just a trend, it is now a movement.
We spoke to health expert, Vanessa Ascencao about the meat-free industry.
Plant-based diet can save your life and the planet
New research shows that a predominantly plant-based diet may cut death from heart disease by a third – and help combat climate change. A largely plant-based diet, rich in nutrition, is not only good for heart health but may also counter obesity – one of South Africa’s biggest health threats.
Food as medicine
Using food as a medicine can help to prevent chronic disease and infections. Diets high in fruits, vegetables, legumes, fibre, herbs and spices have been shown to suppress chronic inflammation and help prevent chronic disease. Food that is nourishing and filled with nutrients will fill us up and give us energy.
The future of nutrition is personal
Studies show that food has a different impact on the gut health of each individual, underscoring that the future of nutrition will be personal.
Research shows that in addition to the widely accepted nutritional principles such as choosing a diet of whole, natural foods over processed and sugar-laden meals, dietary advice is set to become increasingly personalised based on an individual’s gut profile and the effects of specific foods on this.
Technology innovations to help you eat healthier – food tracking apps
Food tracking apps help you follow a healthy eating plan and lose weight. They teach you to make smarter food choices.
Veganism
A vegan diet is considered more than a diet but rather a way of life that excludes any form of animal exploitation or cruelty for food, clothing or anything else.