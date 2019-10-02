In recent years, the plant-based diet has changed into so much more than being just a trend, it is now a movement.

We spoke to health expert, Vanessa Ascencao about the meat-free industry.

A plant-based diet can save your life and the planet. Picture: Supplied

Plant-based diet can save your life and the planet

New research shows that a predominantly plant-based diet may cut death from heart disease by a third – and help combat climate change. A largely plant-based diet, rich in nutrition, is not only good for heart health but may also counter obesity – one of South Africa’s biggest health threats.