Healthy food pairings: 3 superfood combinations that work better when eaten together

Superfoods pack a punch that is pleasing to your body. From preventing cancer to giving you beautiful skin, incorporating such foods into your diet can make a huge difference.

Science says nutrient-dense foods not only make you feel great but may even reduce the risk of certain chronic health conditions while providing multiple health benefits. You’ve most likely heard the term “superfoods” to describe foods that will supposedly make you look great, feel great and help you live a longer, healthier life – but what are “superfoods” and what makes them so super? International health and wellness expert, Maria Ascencao says superfoods are exceptionally nutrient-dense foods. They are usually high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which can help prevent disease, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, help improve immunity and decrease inflammation.

She adds that no single superfood can provide all the nutrition, health benefits, and energy needed to nourish the body. However, superfoods, incorporated into a healthy diet (which excludes processed foods and those high in sugar) may help balance blood sugar levels, maintain a healthy weight and fight chronic diseases like diabetes and even cancer. Examples of popular superfoods include salmon, kale, açaí berries, kefir, and almonds, just to name a few. Since there is not a strict definition of superfoods, any food that is nutrient-dense is commonly put into this category.

Below we look at some of the superfood combinations that work better when eaten together. Green veggies with nuts Health experts reveal that dark greens like spinach, swiss chard, broccoli, cabbage, and Brussel sprouts all contain Vitamin K which, when matched with the healthy fat found in nuts like almonds, walnuts, and cashews, sets you on the track for good heart health and better blood flow.

Tomatoes and olive oil Olive oil is popularly known as a heart-healthy fat that boosts good cholesterol and lowers bad cholesterol. A study revealed that olive oil also raises the antioxidant levels of the lycopene in tomatoes, which is especially good for the heart. Dairy or dark greens with fish