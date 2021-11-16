Here's what everyone will be eating and drinking in 2022

We are six weeks away from the New Year and many people will be trying to find food that tastes different to what we ate this year, and fortunately US retailer Whole Foods recently revealed its predictions on what the biggest food trends will be next year, and some of them are pretty out there. According to the retailer, every year a trends council of more than 50 Whole Foods Market team members, including local foragers, regional and global buyers, and culinary experts compile trend predictions based on decades of experience and expertise in product sourcing and studying consumer preferences, as well as in-depth workshopping with emerging and existing brands.

Here are a few trends that people will be eating next year, according to Whole Foods. Reducetarianism The retailer notes that if you are a plant-curious eater who isn’t ready to give up meat entirely you should try reducetarianism which is reducing consumption of meat, dairy, and eggs without cutting them out completely.

“When animal products are on the menu, reducetarians make them count, opting for premium grass-fed meat and pasture-raised eggs,” Whole Foods reports. Hibiscus is happening “Hibiscus has a long and delicious history in the world of teas, and customers have historically kept it in their rotations for its vitamin C content. Now, producers are harnessing its sweet, tart flavour in the form of fruit spreads, yogurts, and beyond. Of course, beverage makers are keeping up, leaning on hibiscus to craft delicious drinks that adopt its signature hot-pink hue.”

Buzz-less spirits Whole Foods reveals that with millennials and Gen Z-ers dabbling in “drysolation” during the pandemic, they don’t see the sober-curious mindset going away any time soon. “Enter a new line up of drinks that provide the taste and sophistication of cocktails without the buzz. If you want to shake things up, there are elegant mocktail options to explore.”

Seize the sunflower seed “After fuelling grand slams and double plays for years, sunflower seeds are branching out of the ballpark and sliding into crackers, ice creams, and creamy cheeses. Delivering protein and unsaturated fats, these mighty little seeds are transforming the 21st-century snack game. Parents, take note – many sunflower seed-based products are made without nuts, which means allergy-friendly school snacks (just make sure to always check the label).” Functional fizz