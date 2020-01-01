With festivities coming to an end, you might be wondering what you can do with all the leftover charcoal you have been using for braais.

What I can tell you is that you can use it one more time.

According to My Charcoal Grill, here’s how you can go about using leftover charcoal after you braai.

Recycle charcoal to add to the next grilling. Picture: Supplied

Recycle to add to the next braai

By far, the easiest and simplest solution is to simply recycle the charcoal briquettes and ash for the next time you braai. You can use tongs to knock any gray ash off the charcoal briquettes that you have already used. Then just gently nestle them back into the bottom of the grill. The fine gray charcoal dust can be cleaned out of the bottom of the grill and then thrown out in any kind of garbage receptacle that you see fit.

Add to your charcoal chimney

When you are starting up hot coals for your next time you braai, you can reuse charcoal briquettes and charcoal ash. They will go nicely inside the charcoal chimney. Simply place some fresh charcoal pieces in the top section of the chimney. Then sprinkle the used charcoal or charcoal ash on top. Add the newspaper and then light it. Don’t use too much charcoal ash on top, or the fire might choke itself out.

More cleaning solutions

Are you a do-it-yourselfer who likes to make things? Then you can make your lye soap from charcoal ash. Lye soap is natural and helps clean all kinds of household products.