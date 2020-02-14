Social media was in a frenzy this week as Lay's South Africa announced that it had discontinued its Salt & Vinegar flavour crisps.

The news broke after a consumer asked the company why she couldn't find her favourite flavour on supermarket shelves.

@LailaManie tweeted the company asking if they had discontinued the Salt & Vinegar flavour because she can’t seem to find it anywhere for the last few weeks now.

@LaysSouthAfrica Have you discontinued the Salt & Vinegar flavour. Can’t seem to find it anywhere for the last few weeks now — DeLaila 🧕🏻 (@LailaManie) February 2, 2020

In a response, Lays South Africa said that it had discontinued the flavour and would no longer be available in the market. They suggested she try a new flavour.

“Hi @LailaManie, unfortunately, Lay’s Salt & Vinegar Flavour has been discontinued and will no longer be available in the market. We however invite you to try our new Lay’s Sweet and Smoky American BBQ Flavour. We do hope you enjoy our other flavours from our range too,” they wrote.