As a more convenient way to prepare foods or reach for a healthier snack, fresh-cut produce moves more fruits and vegetables while encouraging less waste at a retail or kitchen level.

Pre-cut produce is what it sounds like. Instead of purchasing whole pieces of fruit and vegetables that you have to wash, cut, and dice once they arrive in your kitchen, you can purchase farm fresh produce pre-cut and cleaned. Produce can come diced, sliced, cubed, etc, before being packaged.

Truth be told in our opinion, not all pre-cut produce is freshly cut. Often pre-cut produce may not be so fresh or locally sourced or picked at the right time – leaving you with less than ideal, under or overripe product. But they do come with a lot of benefits, you just have to be mindful of the freshness of the product you are buying.

So what are some of the benefits of pre-cut produce?