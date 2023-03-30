As a more convenient way to prepare foods or reach for a healthier snack, fresh-cut produce moves more fruits and vegetables while encouraging less waste at a retail or kitchen level.
What is pre-cut produce?
Pre-cut produce is what it sounds like. Instead of purchasing whole pieces of fruit and vegetables that you have to wash, cut, and dice once they arrive in your kitchen, you can purchase farm fresh produce pre-cut and cleaned. Produce can come diced, sliced, cubed, etc, before being packaged.
Truth be told in our opinion, not all pre-cut produce is freshly cut. Often pre-cut produce may not be so fresh or locally sourced or picked at the right time – leaving you with less than ideal, under or overripe product. But they do come with a lot of benefits, you just have to be mindful of the freshness of the product you are buying.
So what are some of the benefits of pre-cut produce?
Reduce waste and costs associated with waste removal
Imagine no peeling, chopping off the ends, or cutting away bruised spots on whole fruits and veggies. According to research, up to 10% of raw food in commercial kitchens can end up as garbage.
Saves time
Fresh-cut produce makes it easier for a home cook to make a quick and healthy meal. Pre-cutting has become a staple in many commercial kitchens and households because it helps in removing the time and effort required to cut vegetables and fruits for use.
Although a lot of growth was driven initially by bagged salads in this segment, nearly any type of produce can now be found as a value-added option in a local grocery store or through a fresh produce provider.
Fresh-cut produce is also a great option for those who may not have the skills or confidence to prepare their own fruits and vegetables.
The pre-cut pieces are a great starting point for cooking and can help you develop your kitchen skills over time. This is true for those who are new to cooking or who are looking to expand their recipes.
