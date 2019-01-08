How to make a microgreen herb pesto





Makes about 2 cups Ingredients 70 g selection of fresh microgreen herbs; a good mix would be coriander, mustard, beetroot and rocket.

60 g butter

1 cup olive oil

5 large cloves garlic

100 g finely grated Parmesan or pecorino

100 g pine nuts or pine kernels (flaked almonds can be substituted as a cheaper and delicious alternative)

Salt and pepper Method Place the microgreens, butter, olive oil, garlic and Parmesan into a blender. Roast the pine nuts for a few minutes until a light golden colour, then cool slightly, just before adding to the blended ingredients to ensure a fresh, roasted flavour. Blend until the correct consistency of a thick spreadable paste is reached. Store in an airtight, sterilised container in the fridge.

This pesto is the quickest and easiest way to start your microgreens journey. Once you've mastered the method you can add and adjust the ingredients to your own taste.