Cooking time: 10 minute
Ingredients
8 slices bread
100g butter, softened
100g mature cheese, sliced
100g Emmenthal cheese, sliced
200g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Hot Slices
4 tablespoons chutney
Method
Butter the bread and place a slice of bread, buttered side down on each side of the open jaffle iron.
Fill one side with sliced cheeses, and Peppedew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Hot Slices, and the other side spread with chutney.
Sandwich the jaffle iron shut and trim any edges that stick out.
Place on a gas hob, electric stove top, braai or open fire and toast for a few minutes each side.
When toasted to your preference, remove from heat, open waffle iron carefully, and serve on plates, with extra napkins.