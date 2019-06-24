Pork and Chorizo stew

Winter is a fine time for us to try out new recipes - i t's all about comfort food that is filling and it's the one time we really don't care about our waistline. Comfort first, summer body later.





This pork and chorizo stew is the ideal winter comfort food, but it's really easy to do.





Serve with your starch of choice.





(Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

15ml olive oil

1kg skinless boneless pork belly, cut into chunks

2 onions, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and cubed

2 stalks of celery, chopped

10ml chopped garlic

1 chorizo sausage, cut into slices

10ml fennel seeds

3ml dried chilli flakes

2 bay leaves

a few sprigs of thyme

30ml red wine vinegar

30ml tomato paste

400g tin of chopped tomato

15ml sugar

salt and pepper

500ml chicken stock

400g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

chopped parsley for serving

cooked rice for serving

Method