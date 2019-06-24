Winter is a fine time for us to try out new recipes - i t's all about comfort food that is filling and it's the one time we really don't care about our waistline.
Comfort first, summer body later.
This pork and chorizo stew is the ideal winter comfort food, but it's really easy to do.
Serve with your starch of choice.
Ingredients
- 15ml olive oil
- 1kg skinless boneless pork belly, cut into chunks
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and cubed
- 2 stalks of celery, chopped
- 10ml chopped garlic
- 1 chorizo sausage, cut into slices
- 10ml fennel seeds
- 3ml dried chilli flakes
- 2 bay leaves
- a few sprigs of thyme
- 30ml red wine vinegar
- 30ml tomato paste
- 400g tin of chopped tomato
- 15ml sugar
- salt and pepper
- 500ml chicken stock
- 400g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- chopped parsley for serving
- cooked rice for serving
Method
- Heat the oil in an ovenproof casserole or pot, and fry the pork in batches until browned. Remove and set aside.
- Add the onion, carrots, celery and garlic, and cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes.
- Add the chorizo and cook for another 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in the fennel seeds, chilli flakes, bay leaves and thyme, and cook for a minute.
- Add the vinegar and cook for a few seconds. Add the tomato paste, chopped tomatoes, sugar and seasoning and mix well.
- Return the pork and pour over the stock, cover and bring to the boil.
- Place the casserole or pot into a preheated oven at 170ºC for 1 hour.
- Remove from the oven. Add the chickpeas and mix well.
- Cover and return to the oven for another hour or until the meat is meltingly tender.
- Serve sprinkled with parsley, accompanied by rice.