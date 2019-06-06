Avocado mousse. Pic: Dylan Swart

June is World Avocado Month and since South Africa is one of the country's that are leading in avocado consumption, it's no surprise that many of us celebrate this fruit.



Currently in season, it's the best time to use locally grown avocado to add an edge to salads, sandwiches, burgers and pizzas.





You can add avocado to warm salads like roasted veg, feta and avocado; roast chicken, green leaves and avocado; or grilled tomatoes, bacon and avocado with salad greens and garlic croutons.





There's even those who will try avocado soups. Experts suggest adding a dash of your favourite hot sauce to bring out that deliciousness.

An old classic with a modern twist, perfect for a meatless meal.

Ingredients

50g plain low-fat yoghurt

2 avocados, peeled and chopped

30g coriander, washed and chopped

200g plain cream cheese

2 spring onions, finely chopped

Big pinch of sea salt

Grinding of black pepper

1 lime juice and zest

1 chilli, finely chopped

1 cup water

1 packet gelatin

Method

Place the avocado, coriander, cream cheese, spring onions, salt, pepper, lime juice and chilli in a blender and purée until smooth.

Pour ¼ cup water in a small bowl. Sprinkle the gelatin over the water and let it sit for a few minutes. Place the remaining ¾ cup water in a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Pour the boiling water over the softened gelatin and whisk until the gelatin has dissolved. Set aside to cool slightly.

Add the gelatin to the mixture in the blender, pulsing until puréed and thoroughly blended.

Pour mixture into prepared ramekins or a loaf tin lined with plastic wrap. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm (about 2 hours). To unmould, fill a large container with very hot water, dip the loaf tin or the ramekins into the water for 1 minute. Run a small, sharp knife tip around the edge of each mousse. Invert onto a platter.

Serve with Melba toast, avocado shavings and grated radish.

Recipe: The South African Avocado Growers’ Association.