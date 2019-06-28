Cauliflower Pizza ( Makes 4)





Ingredients

300g cauliflower florets

150g ground almonds

50ml psyllium husks

180ml grated Parmesan cheese

5ml salt

2 eggs

coconut flour for rolling

bottled pasta sauce

about 300g grated mozzarella cheese

toppings of your choice









Method





Chop the cauliflower in a processor. Place in a bowl and microwave on high for 4 minutes.

Remove and cool slightly. Tip into a clean tea towel and wring out as much water as possible.

Put the cauliflower into a mixing bowl and add the ground almonds, psyllium husks, Parmesan cheese and salt and mix well.

Add the eggs and mix to form a dough. Set aside covered for 30 minutes.

Divide the dough into 4 portions and roll each one out to form a disc on a work surface dusted with coconut flour.

Place the discs onto a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake at 200°C for 10-15 minutes until golden around the edges.

Remove and spread with a layer of the pasta sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and add the toppings of your choice.

Place under a heated grill to melt the cheese.

Serve immediately.