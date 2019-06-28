The green revolution has seen food lovers and chefs transform vegetables as a meat replacement, and cauliflower has become the vegetable of choice for many who want to cut out starch from their diet. This vegetable can be versatile, as this recipe shows.
Cauliflower Pizza ( Makes 4)
Ingredients
300g cauliflower florets
150g ground almonds
50ml psyllium husks
180ml grated Parmesan cheese
5ml salt
2 eggs
coconut flour for rolling
bottled pasta sauce
about 300g grated mozzarella cheese
toppings of your choice
Method
Chop the cauliflower in a processor. Place in a bowl and microwave on high for 4 minutes.
Remove and cool slightly. Tip into a clean tea towel and wring out as much water as possible.
Put the cauliflower into a mixing bowl and add the ground almonds, psyllium husks, Parmesan cheese and salt and mix well.
Add the eggs and mix to form a dough. Set aside covered for 30 minutes.
Divide the dough into 4 portions and roll each one out to form a disc on a work surface dusted with coconut flour.
Place the discs onto a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake at 200°C for 10-15 minutes until golden around the edges.
Remove and spread with a layer of the pasta sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and add the toppings of your choice.
Place under a heated grill to melt the cheese.
Serve immediately.