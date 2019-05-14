There there is much to love about this dessert, but one of the biggest is the clarity of the yogurt flavor. This is a dish for yogurt lovers, as well as those obsessed with its health virtues (the yogurt, barely heated, keeps its bacterial/probiotic wonders intact).
Top the panna cotta with dried apricots, plumped in wine and honey, adding a scattering of crunchy, salty toasted almonds or pistachios.
Ingredients
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatin (2 1/4 teaspoons)
- 2 tablespoons cold water
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 vanilla bean, split, seeds scraped
- One 500 ml tub of Greek yogurt (2 cups)
- 1 cup dried apricots
- 1 cup semi-dry white wine
- 1/4 cup honey
Method
- In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water; let stand until softened, 5 minutes. In a small saucepan, bring the cream, sugar and vanilla bean and seeds to a simmer. Off the heat, stir in the gelatin until melted. In a bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Gradually whisk in the vanilla cream; remove the vanilla bean. Pour the mixture into six 1/2-cup ramekins and refrigerate until set, at least 3 hours.
- Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, simmer the apricots in the white wine over moderately low heat until the apricots are plump and the wine has reduced by half, about 20 minutes. Stir in the honey and simmer the syrup until thickened, about 5 minutes; let cool.
- Run a knife around the inside of each ramekin. Set a plate on each ramekin and invert each panna cotta onto a plate; you may have to tap and shake the ramekins to loosen the panna cotta. Slice the apricots and spoon them on top of the panna cotta. Drizzle with some of the honey syrup and serve.