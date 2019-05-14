If you're not excited about making the honey glazed apricots, simply drizzle this dessert with fresh honey - or chocolate sauce! Picture from Pexels.

There there is much to love about this dessert, but one of the biggest is the clarity of the yogurt flavor. This is a dish for yogurt lovers, as well as those obsessed with its health virtues (the yogurt, barely heated, keeps its bacterial/probiotic wonders intact).

Top the panna cotta with dried apricots, plumped in wine and honey, adding a scattering of crunchy, salty toasted almonds or pistachios.