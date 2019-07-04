You only need three ingredients and three steps to make these halloumi parcels.

It's perfect for an after work snack or even as a starter.

Halloumi parcels

Ingredients

160g halloumi cheese

10 sheets of filo pastry

60g salted butter

Method

Preheat the oven to 200c (fan 180c) and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

Finely grate halloumi. Melt butter in the microwave. Put a sheet of kitchen paper over top of the bowl to prevent it from spattering everywhere.

Lay out the first sheet of filo and, using a pastry brush, brush it with melted butter. Lay another sheet of pastry on top and repeat, so you have three sheets. Slice the pastry vertically into four even strips.

Use a teaspoon to place a generous mound of halloumi at one end of each strip. Taking each in turn, diagonally fold the pastry over the cheese to make a triangle, and keep folding upwards in the same pattern until you reach the top. Use more melted butter to seal the parcel and glaze it. Repeat with the remaining cheese.

Arrange the parcels on the baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes, turning half way through, until they’re crisp and golden.

Enjoy hot, dunked in chilli sauce.

