Instead of taking your mother out for Mother’s Day cake and tea, why not bond with your family and make her day extra special by baking some delicious cake?
Not only will she appreciate the effort, but you will still be able to relax at home and have a good time, without having to make bookings at full restaurants.
Orange Marmalade Cake (Serves 8)
This tender, citrus-scented loaf cake is everything you want with your afternoon tea
Ingredients
-
215g coarse-cut orange marmalade
-
(2/3 cup), divided
-
12 tbs unsalted butter, softened, plus ½ tablespoon for glaze, and more for greasing pan
-
150 g granulated sugar (¾ cup)
-
2 tsp grated lime zest
-
3 large eggs, at room temperature
-
2 tbs fresh orange juice
-
190 g flour (1½ cups)
-
7 g baking powder (1½ tsp)
-
3 g fine sea salt (¾ tsp)
-
30 g icing sugar (4 tbs)
Method
-
Heat oven to 180º C.
-
Coarsely chop any extra-large chunks of peel in the marmalade. Grease a 23 cm x 12 cm loaf pan.
-
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together softened butter, sugar, lime zest and orange zest until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
-
Beat in eggs, one at a time, until incorporated. Beat in 1/3 cup marmalade and the orange juice.
-
In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Fold dry ingredients into wet until just combined.
-
Scrape batter into prepared pan. Bake until surface of cake is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the centre emerges clean, 50 to 55 minutes.
-
Remove from oven and transfer pan to a wire rack. Cool for 10 minutes; turn cake out of pan and place on rack right-side up. Place a rimmed baking sheet under rack to catch the glaze.
-
Heat remaining 1/3 cup marmalade in a small pot over low heat until melted; whisk in icing sugar and ½ tablespoon butter until smooth.
-
Slather warm glaze over top of cake, allowing some to drizzle down the sides.
-
Cool completely before slicing.
The New York Times