How to safely reheat all those leftovers without ruining them

Whether from your favourite restaurant or holiday meal, leftovers are a part of our lives. Even though that leftover pasta or chicken tastes amazing the next day, it can be a source of food poisoning. Leftovers can be enjoyed safely, as long as we store and reheat them properly. The general rule of thumb is to reheat food in the same way it was originally cooked. For example, the soup should be reheated in a pot on the stove top and a roast chicken in the oven.

Here are some tips to warm up items that traditionally are difficult to reheat. Seafood There is nothing worse than overcooked seafood. Heat fish dishes in a low-temperature oven until just heated through.

Soups, sauces, and gravies Reheating sauces, soups and gravies is easy. Simply bring them to a boil on the stove top. Alternatively, liquid foods also fare well in the microwave. Transfer your soup or sauce into a large microwave-safe container with room at the top (bear in mind, liquids can boil over and make a mess), then cover it with a lid or plastic wrap, careful to leave a small opening to vent steam. Stir every few seconds to ensure uniform heating. Rice

Health experts reveal that uncooked rice can contain Bacillus cereus spores which can survive being cooked. They say the longer the rice is left standing at room temperature, the higher the likelihood that the spores will grow into toxin-producing bacteria. They also reveal that leftover rice should be placed in a fridge below 5 degrees Celsius within one hour of being first served. When it comes to reheating leftovers, pasta can be tricky. Picture: Pexesl/Jess Loiterton Pasta When it comes to reheating leftovers, pasta can be tricky. Your perfect al- dente dish can quickly turn into a side of sad, soggy spaghetti. In my years of cooking, I have learned that the key to successfully warming up pasta is technique. For starters, add a little liquid to your pasta to keep it from drying out. A good rule of thumb: The liquid should match the base of (or at least complement) your original sauce.

Use water for pasta tossed with tomato sauce, milk, or cream for cream-based pasta dishes like fettuccine alfredo and plant-based oils for vegan varieties like cashew nut sauce. Then spread out your noodles evenly on a microwave-safe dish, top with a vented lid, plastic wrap, or a damp paper towel, and stir frequently while reheating. Dairy