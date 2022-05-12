Humour hits Twitter as consumer shares how she bought frozen yoghurt only to realise it’s for pets

What would you do? You just finished eating supper and it’s now time for some dessert – but only realise when you open the fridge that you bought the wrong treat from your favourite retail shop? And no, I’m not talking about the flavour or the brand, but that you bought a product specifically made for pets and not for human consumption? Well, one tweep found herself in that situation this week.

Story continues below Advertisment

@LethokuhleNgwe shared on the social media platform how she bought frozen yoghurt at Woolworths and did not notice that it is for pets. “Bought this frozen yoghurt the other day and didn’t notice it’s for pets. Took it out the fridge after supper and I …. (crying emoji),” she wrote in the caption of the picture she posted that shows a 175 ml tub of Woolworth’s strawberry flavoured frozen yoghurt. Bought this frozen yoghurt the other day and didn’t notice it’s for pets. Took it out the fridge after supper and I …. 😭 pic.twitter.com/YLKm3Up3gp — Lethokuhle (@LethokuhleNgwe) May 11, 2022 According to the retail company, this treat can be added to complement your pet’s regular meals. In the description, they note that it should be added as a treat between meals for dogs and that owners should always ensure their dog has an adequate supply of fresh, clean drinking water when consuming it.

Minutes after @LethokuhleNgwe shared her trauma, tweeps could not hold their laughs. They reacted with gifs, memes, and hilarious replies. One user wrote: “I can't hold it in shem askies hle. Kodwa Woolworths needs to explain how they put these with people's yoghurt, did the strawberries at least taste nice?” A second user wrote: “Did I not just fall off the chair you thought the dog ke influencer?”, while a third suggested she should eat it because the ingredients are literally 98% the same as the one for humans.