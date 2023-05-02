Indomie producer says its instant noodles are safe for consumption following Malaysia and Taipei recall

Indonesian food giant Indofood has defended the safety of its products following recalls in Malaysia and Taiwan, where health officials say they have discovered a potentially cancer-causing substance in the popular Indomie brand of instant noodles. According to reports, the Taipei city health department recently recalled the Special Chicken flavour Indomie noodle variety produced by Indofood, saying traces had been found of the carcinogenic ethylene oxide, which can elevate cancer risks.

It was reported that Malaysia also ordered checks on the same product at all entry points and asked Indofood to recall it. But Indofood said the product was safe for consumption as it met its safety standards.

The company said following the media reports in Taiwan on April 24, 2023 regarding the detection of ethylene oxide (“EtO”) in the Ah Lai White Curry Noodles from Malaysia and seasoning of Indomie Special Chicken Flavour, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (“ICBP” or the “Company”) as a subsidiary of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk wishes to provide an explanation regarding Indomie as follows: “All instant noodles produced by ICBP in Indonesia are processed in compliance with the food safety standards from the Codex Standard for Instant Noodles and standards set by the Indonesian National Agency for Drug and Food Control (“BPOM RI”). Our instant noodles have received Indonesian National Standard Certification (SNI), and are produced in certified production facilities based on international standards.“