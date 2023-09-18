Instant noodles can be boring - here’s how you can turn it into a tasty dish

Whether you’ve come to that time of the month and counting your cents, looking for a quick meal or simply a lover of them, instant noodles are an easy-to-make and affordable item to have in your pantry. However, they can become rather dull if you just boil them up and use the seasoning provided.

Here’s how you can turn boring instant noodles into a more interesting and delicious meal. But first, are you even cooking them correctly? Quick tip on how to make them correctly:

Don't overcook the noodles Instant noodles cook very quickly, so be sure to follow the package directions carefully. Overcooked noodles will become mushy and unappetising. Nobody wants mushy noodles! Use more water

Always use more water than stated on the package. This will help to thin out the broth and prevent it from becoming too salty. Now, here’s how to turn your noodles into a more flavourful meal: Add vegetables

Most of the time instant noodles need more nutritional value and fresh vegetables can provide that. To make your meal more well-rounded and visually appealing, toss in some chopped vegetables such as carrots, red or green peppers, spinach, or broccoli. You can even add frozen vegetables, such as peas or corn.

You can add more flavour to noodles by adding veggies and protein. Picture: Pexels Cats Coming Add protein To make your instant noodles more filling and satisfying, consider adding a protein source. Leftover grilled chicken is great.

And if you don’t have fancy ingredients like shrimp or tofu, a simple soft-boiled or fried egg can elevate your dish. Add egg for protein. Picture: Unsplash Joshua Ryder

Get creative with sauces Sauces you already have can transform a simple bowl of instant noodles. Experiment with soy sauce, sesame oil, sriracha, or hoisin sauce to give your noodles a unique twist.