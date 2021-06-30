IOL Food digimag explores the plant-based life for youths

I wasn’t too fussy an eater, growing up. Just as long as there were no nuts, avocado and as little mealie-meal porridge, I was happy. I basically lived on cereal. Mother used to complain about the milk we went through.

I used to save up and buy those mini-cereal boxes and milk and take those to school for lunch. Eventually, my mother let me do what I wanted to. Plus, I ate all my vegetables and enjoyed them, thanks to her being a fan of roasting, stir-frying and occasionally steaming them.

Besides the cereal addiction, I gave her no problems. I used to laugh when her friend’s would complain about their children not wanting to eat vegetables and others preferring to follow a different diet because of what their favourite celebrity was eating. I guess that was a precursor of what we have now – children who decide early on to follow a certain lifestyle and diet.

Following a vegan lifestyle can be beneficial for adults, but is it suitable for children? Picture: Pexels/Alex Green This issue is all about making sure that your child, who has chosen to follow a plant-based diet, gets all the right nutrients. Research finds that vegan diets can be safe for children, as long as parents are well informed about the key nutrients required for their growth and development. There’s an added element to this – parents must be extra cautious to ensure that their children are eating a balanced diet.

If need be, get a professional to help ensure the diet is balanced. In this edition of FOOD, we answer some of the questions you may have about raising a vegan child and also a variety of food to make that will keep them happy. We have curated recipes that will make the whole family want to try out a plant-based diet. Read the digimag here