Is Tito Mboweni a food influencer now? Lucky Star slips into his mentions with recipes

One of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's favourite hobbies is sharing his cooking experience with South Africans and is well known for his love of Lucky Star pilchards. Mboweni’s preference for Lucky Star pilchards has not only caught the attention of his followers but also that of former finance minister Trevor Manuel who gifted him with a bag of pilchards last year. Earlier this year, Mboweni also revealed that Lucky Star sent him a gift containing a tin of his favourite canned pilchards. The gift included a card, thanking the minister for his support. Last year, Mboweni tweeted that he has no relationship with Lucky Star but enjoys tinned fish curry. For his curry dishes, Mboweni usually uses ingredients such as onions, red and yellow peppers, curry powder, carrots and garlic which he chops and fries in a pan using olive oil, and seasons with salt and pepper.

Mboweni adds Lucky Star tinned fish to make the stew, and he is ready to eat. While many people love the minister’s enthusiasm in the kitchen, some of them make fun of him for using too much garlic in his cooking.

Last week, the canned-fish producers shared three recipes with Mboweni that he can try, using garlic and pilchards in tomato sauce: pilchard and bean wraps, pilchard shakshuka, and a quick stew with dumplings.

In a series of tweets, the brand apologised to the minister for taking so long to share the recipes, saying that the next time he knows whose inbox to visit before going public. It told Twitter users to look out for Mboweni’s next meal, saying it would be world-class.