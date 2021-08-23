It's more than giving your plate colour: Why eating green peas is important

The humble pea. Many look at it as nothing more than “steak decoration” - something you throw on the side of your plate to give your meal some colour. But they are wrong! Peas deserve more recognition - much more. Skeptical? Green peas provide amazing health benefits.

One of the first cultivated foods, peas date back thousands of years to Central Asia and the Middle East. Known as a favourite staple food, the pea enjoys storied fame from nursery rhymes and fairy tales to global cuisines. This legume is literally pea-sized and packed with powerful nutrients that continue to please palates. Health benefits of peas: May help manage blood sugar and diabetes.

Health experts say green peas contain complex carbohydrates that are good for managing blood sugar levels. They say peas have a low glycemic index as they are rich in starch and fibre, and foods with a low glycemic index help release the sugar into the blood slowly. This helps regulate blood sugar levels. Low GI foods are beneficial in the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes. Green peas are good for eye health. Peas contain the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. According to experts, these nutrients help protect your eyes from chronic diseases, such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Lutein and zeaxanthin act as filters from harmful blue light which contributes to cataracts and macular degeneration.

Green peas are a good source of plant-based iron. Iron is an important mineral that’s often only associated with red meat, but you can get iron elsewhere. Like many legumes, green peas are a good source, providing about 10 percent of your daily recommended intake. Green peas aren’t just some starchy vegetable we should dismiss and refrain from consuming. Rather, as described here, green peas provide excellent nutritional and antioxidant benefits. Here’s a quick recipe that you can try using green peas.

Stir-fried peas and spinach Serves: 4 Ingredients

2tbsp grapeseed oil (may substitute canola or vegetable oil) One 7cm piece peeled fresh ginger root, minced 2 cloves garlic, minced

2 ½ cups shelled fresh peas 2tbsp water 141g baby spinach (may substitute fresh pea shoots or tendrils)

2tbsp fish sauce 1 small handful of fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped 1 small handful of fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

Method Heat the oil in a large no-stick skillet over high heat. Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until they're sizzling and smell very fragrant about 30 seconds.

Add the peas and water; cook, stirring, until they're bright green and tender, about 2 minutes. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, a minute at the most (2 large spoons used as if you were tossing a salad makes easy work of this). Turn off the heat and stir in the fish sauce, mint, and cilantro. Serve right away.