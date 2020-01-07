Joaquin Phoenix pretends to hold his award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama for "Joker" in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Joaquin Phoenix was responsible for the Golden Globes’ vegan menu. The ‘Joker' star is a long time vegan and animal rights activist, and fellow activist Moby has claimed it was Joaquin and his partner Rooney Mara who helped to “organise” the entirely vegan menu which was served at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Speaking to Page Six, Moby said: “Joaquin and Rooney Mara sort of organised that. In the vegan mafia, Joaquin and I have known each other for decades - and I don’t know if I’m even allowed to say this - but I know that he was one of the people who helped arrange that. I don’t know if it was predominantly him or with other people, but he had mentioned to me a while ago that he was working on it.”

And a representative for Joaquin confirmed Moby’s comments, saying the 45-year-old actor, who picked up the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama gong at the ceremony, was behind the charge to go plant-based.

This image released by the Golden Globe Awards shows a chilled golden beet soup, prepared by Beverly Hilton Executive Chef Matthew Morgan. The dish will be served at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Leslie Grow/Golden Globe Awards via AP)

They said: “By acknowledging animal agriculture’s role in the degradation of our planet and boldly taking measures to do its part to reduce harm, the [Golden Globes organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association] has shown great leadership.”

On the night, Joaquin told reporters in the Winner's Room that he was "so moved” by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) decision to set a vegan menu for the evening.