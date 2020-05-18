Join us as we plan Eid under lockdown with 3 of SA's favourite foodies

Our webinar host Lutfia Vayej leads three of South Africa's most-loved foodies – Chef Tharwat Londt, cookbook author and cook, Naqiyah Mayat and Cape Malay Cooking & Other Delights author Salwaa Smith – in a conversation that will having you eating your heart out this Eid.

Chef Tharwat Londt is the executive chef at Radisson Park Inn, Newlands, in Cape Town. He has had an illustrious career as a chef, working at five-star establishments, both at home and in Europe and also being a private chef on yachts. His family, especially his mother, inspired his culinary career and he has infused that in his food.

Cookbook author, Naqiyah Mayat is often dubbed South Africa's answer to Nigella Lawson. She is the new-age food expert – her knowledge is gleaned from spending time in the kitchen and experimenting with food. She is a digital content creator and has been sharing her food ideas and recipes on online community platforms and social media.

Salwaa Francis Smith is the founder of Cape Malay Cooking & Other Delights, which has led to her writing the Cape Malay & Other Delights Cookbook. Salwaa and her family moved to the UK 18 years ago, and she made sure her family would never forget the tastes of home. Smith cooks all the traditional Cape Malay stews and staples she grew up with in Surrey Estate, relying on her trusty typed-up list of recipes from home.

Our first Ramadaan in lockdown has been quite an experience and our trio has some heartfelt stories of their own to share.