Kate and William’s 10 years of marriage: Here’s what they served at their wedding reception

Prince William and his wife Kate mark a decade of marriage on Thursday.

William and Kate got married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, after meeting at university and dating for more than seven years.

They have three children – Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 3. Their family represents several generations destined to head the centuries-old institution for years to come.

In celebration of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, we take a look at what they ate on their special day.

Wedding experts say that planning the menu is one of the most exciting and important tasks before a wedding. And for the Cambridges’ wedding in 2011, staff prepared a three-course meal and not one, but three, desserts for the couple’s special guests.

Their wedding menu was hidden from the public for almost four years, until details of the feast were revealed in February 2015. The dinner’s menu was printed on a white card with a green ivy border and images of birds.

Starter

For starters, they offered, Marinated South Uist salmon, Lyme Bay crab and wild Hebridean langoustines, fresh herb salad paired with a Meursault, Domaine Guyot-Javillier 2009 wine.

Main

The main consisted of Saddle of North Highland Mey Select organic lamb, Highgrove spring vegetables, English asparagus, Jersey Royal potatoes, and sauce Windsor paired with a L'Hospitalet de Gazin, Pomerol 2004 wine.

Dessert

To wind up their feast, they opted for a trio of Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle and chocolate parfait, of which guests could select their preference paired with Laurent Perrier Rosé.

A rare glimpse at William and Kate's wedding menu from that glorious April morning... pic.twitter.com/MyYQQx1t8K — Kate’s Royal Closet (@kateroyalcloset) February 11, 2015

A selection of coffee and fresh mint tea was also provided once all three courses had been devoured by their guests.