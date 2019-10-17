If you follow Kim Kardashian, you will know that she loves ice-cream. Well, who doesn’t?

Last week, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Twitter to reveal her new favourite ice-cream flavour.

“So you know Oreos are my favorite thing ever and Oreo shakes. Well Breyers just came out w Oreo ice cream w chocolate chip cookies in it and OMG It’s probably my favorite ice cream ever._#NotAnAd just real life. Huge chunks or Oreos and Choc Chip Cookies,” read the post.

So you know Oreos are my favorite thing ever and Oreo shakes. Well Breyers just came out w Oreo ice cream w chocolate chip cookies 🍪 in it and OMG It’s probably my favorite ice cream ever. #NotAnAd just real life. Huge chunks or Oreos and Choc Chip Cookies — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 12, 2019

Apparently, the flavour that Kardashian is referring to is two in one ice cream, which swirls together vanilla ice cream covered with Oreo cookies and caramel ice cream loaded with chips ahoy cookies by Breyers, an ice-cream brand under the Unilever company.

Kardashian went on to ask her followers what their favourite ice cream is.

What’s your favorite ice cream? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 12, 2019

And the answers were everything from cookies and cream, strawberry cheesecake, mint chocolate, butter pecan, rum and raisin, strawberry vanilla to raspberry chocolate chip.

As much as Kardashian is a big fan of this sweetened frozen food, she also has flavours that she hates.

In a quoted tweet, Kardashian said she hates red velvet.