Knives out: Bring out your best dish at the Twitter Cookout

Now more than ever, home is a place of shelter and comfort in light of the novel coronavirus. When it comes to the food and beverage space, social media has become a major cookhouse as more and more people are making big changes. Foodies are going the extra mile just to stay connected. From hosting virtual masterclasses, going live, and answering questions to sharing recipes, the food and beverage industry is now tapping into everyone through social media. Twitter users have now just been introduced to a new concept called the 'Twitter Cookout.'

Looks like “Pasta” is the dish of the day this Friday. Dala what you must and let’s share images, methods and recipes this Friday. @SHOWtibzLOVE azishe! #TwitterCookOut pic.twitter.com/VovXSaFmJ6 — ChefNdu (@NduBarsEquipped) May 12, 2020

Speaking to the co-founder of the concept, chef and entrepreneur, Ndumiso Mncwabe, he said the Twitter Cookout is a cookout in its traditional form, but since we’re all under lockdown, it’s a cookout in the comforts of our own homes.

Asked about how it all started, Mncwabe said he was merely roped in by a fellow cook, who hit him up and asked him if he would be keen to be a part of this cool concept and he jumped on with no reservations because they have one thing in common which is love for food.

“What lockdown has taught us in the past days is that we all seem to have a sense of compassion and sharing as South Africans and worldwide actually, so we are looking to have a lot of participation since it’s the first one and build momentum as the weeks go by. A lot of people have been cooking and most are probably cooked out by now, so we hope to gain a sense of togetherness by being creative with our creations and sharing them.

"This is not exclusive at all, everyone can participate. It’s not a chef’s only thing nor is it a fancy upper echelon affair. Let us all cook and share our dishes using the #TwitterCookOut,” he said.

Bring out the best in yourself at the Twitter Cookout. Picture: Supplied

How does it work?

“We simply get a feeling as to what we should cook on the Friday of that week, so we use the #TwitterCookOut to see what people feel like cooking and showcasing. The most popular responses are tallied up and a decision is made on what we’ll be cooking by Tuesday and that is shared on Twitter for everyone to get all their ingredients for the cookout. This is just a social way of getting people interested again in cooking and taking their minds off the current situation, it’s not a competition,” said Mncube.

Maybe this will get us excited about cooking again.



