Korean BBQ Beef Style Tacos with a Quick Pickled Salad

Korean BBQ Beef Style Tacos with a Quick Pickled Salad



Try out this Korean BBQ Beef-Style Tacos with a Quick Pickled Salad for a flavour sensation! Made with plant-based Thick Cut Chunky Strips and assembled in warm tacos, wilted spinach, pickled salad, spring onion and chili flakes.





Ingredients

Fry’s Thick Cut Chunky Strips (defrosted)

8 soft tacos, to serve

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

For the Quick Pickled Salad:

50g radishes

50g carrots

100ml white wine or apple cider vinegar





Method

Heat up the braai.

In a large mixing bowl, add the Thick Cut Chunky Strips, sesame oil and gochujang and combine so the strips are thoroughly covered. Leave them to marinade while the grill heats up.

Once ready, place a cast iron pan on top of the grill (or use a grill plate if you have one), and pour in the Strips and marinade mixture to fry - you want it to absorb as much of the gochujang sauce as possible. Turn regularly to stop the Strips from burning.

While that’s happening, use a mandolin or thinly slice with a knife the radishes and carrots, and pour into a jar with the vinegar to make a quick pickle.

When the Strips are ready, heat the tacos on the grill for 10 seconds each so they are toasted. Then assemble with the tacos, Strips, wilted spinach, pickled salad, spring onions and chilli flakes.



