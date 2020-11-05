LOOK: Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana grabs Harvard University’s attention
Celebrity chef and TV personality Siba Mtongana is on a winning streak.
From being dubbed a “global food goddess” by Tatler Malaysia, the multi-award-winning cookbook author received recognition from Harvard University.
Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Siba’s Table star shared the exciting news with her fans around the world as she celebrated what she referred to as the “biggest milestone” of her career.
She wrote: “I'm now a case study at Harvard University Business School, the most prestigious business school in the world!
“They have been doing a case study on my food career, being an entrepreneur, a woman and a pioneer in the culinary world locally and globally, against all odds.”
In her post, Mtongana said Harvard approached her last year and have since been working on the case study.
She said the experience was so “surreal” and she was awe-struck to have some of the top business students take an interest in her life and career.
“I was lectured today for the first time at Harvard to their MBA students and I was their special guest together with my team, business associates and family.
“It was so surreal hearing top minds analysing my brand and business from their own eyes.... and still feels like a dream to be part of academic literature at Harvard.”
The biggest milestone of my career to date... I've captured the attention of Harvard University!! I'm now a case study at Havard University Business School, the most prestigious business school in the world!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾🇺🇸🏫📚 They have been doing a case study on my food career, being an entrepreneur, a woman and a pioneer in the culinary world locally and globally against all odds. They approached me early last year and have been working on the case study since then doing it for almost two years and was lectured today for the first time at Harvard to their MBA students and I was their special guest together with my team, business associates and family. It was so surreal hearing top minds analysing my brand and business from their own eyes.... and still feels like a dream to be part of academic literature at Harvard🤯🙏🏾🙆🏽♀️ 🥺🥲 This picture is a captured moment responding to some of the questions on the case study... I was meant to be there in person in the US for the lecture, but due to Covid obviously couldn't travel, so it was a virtual lecture... However they have planned a trip planned for the future... Waze wandincumisa uThixo in the midst of a peculiar time! Imisebenzi yezandla Zakhe! Despise not the small beginnings, you are being prepared for something greater! Do your best and God will do the rest! 🙌🏾❤️🇺🇸🇿🇦🌍🌎 . . . #humblingmoments #Believe #AnotherGlobalRecognition #MdantsaneToHarvard #Academia #DoYourBestAndGodWillDoTheRest #careerinfoods #TheSibaCo #FoodSolutions #FoodInnovation
The Mdantsane-born star cemented her name globally with her cooking show Siba’s Table.
The demand for her recipes inspired the birth of the cookbook My Table in 2015.
Siba’s Table first aired on Food Network in September 2013 and was a hit worldwide.
Mtongana was also the first South African to have her own TV show broadcast on The Cooking Channel in America, with a reach of 60-million homes.
Siba’s Table is now aired in more than 130 countries in Africa, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, USA, Australia and Asia.
So excited and honoured to be featured on the @foodnetwork magazine in the US together with some of my fave fellow Food Network stars. This special issue is guest edited by my girl @sunnyanderson and super excited for her!🙌🏾🎉💕 To my US community and friends please grab a copy of this November issue of @foodnetworkmag Spot any familiar faces you recognise from your screens at home🧐👈🏽👇🏽👉🏽☝🏽 Much love, Siba ♥️🍴🇺🇸🌎🌍🇿🇦📺 . . . #USfeature #FoodNetworkMagazine #FoodNetworkStars #SibasTable #AwardWinningShow #GlobalShow #CookingChannel #FoodNetwork #SibaInTheUS #Sibalicious #FoodieLife #specialmoments