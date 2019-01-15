Rapper, Drake launches his new champagne brand, Mod Selection.

Canadian rapper superstar, Aubrey Graham aka Drake has recently launched his new luxury champagne brand called, Mod Selection Champagne. In 2016 we saw him launching his American whisky, Virginia Black, so the champagne launch doesn’t come as a surprise.

The rapper has teamed up once again with American entrepreneur, Brent Hocking, whom he also worked with on the whisky venture in 2016 to create this luxury beverage.

According to the Mod Selection website: “The house practices minimal interventional throughout harvest, press, and production, ensuring the purest display of balance and terroir in every cuvée. Only grapes demonstrating optimal levels of sugar, acidity, and maturity are selected for press.

“The most delicate extraction and juice selection, meticulous settling, natural clarification, and rigorous control of fermentations are carried out with exacting precision to preserve the balance, purity and finesse unique to Mod Selection house style and production.”

Currently, there are two varieties under the brand available to pre-order in the US including a Mod Réserve and a Mod Rosé.

While no prices are officially listed on the website, The Drinks Business reported that each 750ml bottle will be $300 (R4 150) and $400 (R5 535) respectively.