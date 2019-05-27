Autumn means that it is time for restaurants to start switching up their menus and introducing new seasonal favourites to the menu.
And that is exactly what Elements Café Bar at The Beverly Hills Hotel did this week.
The new menu includes:
- Vegetable Pakora which is mixed vegetables deep-fried in tempura batter served with tamarind sauce.
- Grilled Argentinian prawns, lentil and onion rice infused with saffron and chili tamarind sauce.
- A crumbed chicken fillet burger with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, served with avocado and cucumber slaw.
- A beef burger, which is chimichurri, caramelized onions, sun blushed tomatoes, served with avocado and cucumber.
- Smoked BBQ chicken winglets with smokey mayo.
- Chorizo pizza, with toppings of harissa, chorizo, roasted peppers, onion marmalade and mozzarella cheese.
Their new cocktail menu includes:
- Miss Saigon green apple, and chili spritzer which is Hennessy, sparkling wine, apple, ginger, lemon, ginseng, and a hint of chili.
- A virgin cocktail called Durban queen pineapple and vanilla Mojito, which is pineapple vanilla, Piketberg lime, vanilla vodka, Havana club and mint.
- Istanbul Cosmo, which is guava, rosewater, Cointreau, Belvedere vodka, lime and lemon.
- The pink pigeon Pina Colada, which is toasted coconut, Durban pineapple, pink pigeon rum and cream. This cocktail was my favourite amongst them all. Whether you are thirsty or hungry it is filling.
- Another virgin cocktail is the mango, orange and basil sunset refresher which has mango, orange, Nasil and soda.