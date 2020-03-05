LOOK: This Instagram account photoshops dog faces into food

Some of us love dogs and food, and we would probably say those are one of the greatest things in the world.

Well, this Instagram account decided it would be a great idea to mix these two.

Making use of the power of photoshop, the ‘Dogs inFood’ account shares daily photos of dog faces in beautiful photos of delicious food.

It sounds weird, but the resulting images are freaking cool; so freaking cool that the account has a loyal following of over 600 000 people.

Their Instagram bio is simple.

"Cute pooches in delicious dishes....DM me if you want an edit of your dog in food."

Take a look below some beautiful edits from the page.

First up, they have a sushi dog picture with the caption, “A bit sleepy, but ready for a soy sauce bath”.

Love cookies? Check out this Snickerdoodle.

What about this blue dog in a blueberry?

Or hot chocolate maybe?

Look at this cute powdered doughnut.

If you are more sweet than savoury, perhaps this puppy pie is more your scene?

Do you love a highly nutritious breakfast? Look at this Greek yoghurt, berries, and a tiny white pupper. Cute isn't it?