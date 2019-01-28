Ingredients
3 eggs
375ml brown sugar
1 cup sunflower oil
2tsp almond essence
1tbsp cinnamon
500g self raising flour
500g grated butternut
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease one large ring pan or non-stick loaf pan.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and oil together until foamy.
Measure all the remaining ingredients directly onto this mixture, including the grated butternut.
Mix together gently.
Pour mixture into the prepared pan/s and bake for 50 minutes until well risen and browned.
Turn out onto a cooling rack after five minutes
When the cake is completely baked, use a sieve and dust icing sugar over the top - and enjoy.