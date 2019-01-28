Belly Warming Butternut Cake

In this age where anything goes when it comes to food, having a butternut cake really shouldn't be a major thing.



Though some call it a vegetable and treat it as such, butternut is actually a fruit and well, fruits go really well with cake.





So we suggest you try this butternut cake recipe and give your palate something different. Who knows, it could be your next favourite cake.





Ingredients

3 eggs

375ml brown sugar

1 cup sunflower oil

2tsp almond essence

1tbsp cinnamon

500g self raising flour

500g grated butternut

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease one large ring pan or non-stick loaf pan.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and oil together until foamy.

Measure all the remaining ingredients directly onto this mixture, including the grated butternut.

Mix together gently.

Pour mixture into the prepared pan/s and bake for 50 minutes until well risen and browned.

Turn out onto a cooling rack after five minutes

When the cake is completely baked, use a sieve and dust icing sugar over the top - and enjoy.