Love soup? Then you must read the first edition of the Food magazine

It’s always soup season in my life. You know you are going to get that warm, fuzzy feeling when you have some. Whether it’s when I have the flu, or feeling sorry for myself and therefore need some comfort food, soup always pulls through.





It’s that reliability that has made it a favourite of so many of us. Plus. it’s very versatile. You can have it as a starter or as a main meal. You can have it with bread, sandwiches or even with fries. It is what you need it to be at that time.





We have taken all of our feelings and favourite things about soup and lovingly poured it out on these pages. We also want you to have an appreciation for soup.

And if I am speaking to soup converts, then you will appreciate all the different recipes we have curated, that all speak to how great soup really is.





Prepare to be bowled over by hearty recipes that will tantalise all taste buds, true blue winter warmer soups and we’ve even thrown in some flu fighters for good measure.

So get your soup pot ready- you are going to be inspired to make soup after you read this magazine.





Let’s Get Cooking!

