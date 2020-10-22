Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Pieter-Steph du Toit to face-off in braai master competition

On Saturday, Siv Ngesi will be putting three Springboks through their paces. And no, they are not working out, getting their bodies ready for rugby. He’s hosting the third episode of Castle Braai Season, where he will see the three World Cup champions face off around the fire on Saturday, 24 October. The goal (or try?) is to determine who is the best braai master among them as they sizzle up some steaks while sipping on Castle Lager. Makazole Mapimpi chose to serve a medium-rare tomahawk steak. “I put a little bit of Castle Lager, served with pap, salad, chakalaka and veggies,” he said. Just like most South Africans, Mapimpi also likes his braai with a potato salad but says he is always happy with just a good plateful of braai meat. Pieter-Steph du Toit will serve up a beautifully braaied steak and salad combo. Du Toit says he normally takes his steak with potato chips and some broccoli for health. But, for this challenge though, he chose to coat his steak with olive oil and some light seasoning paired with a simple yet refreshing salad. “I try to keep it as simple as possible and get the pure taste of the meat. It is quite well cooked and has a nice bit of fat and I know that us South Africans like our meat with some fat,” he said.

Lukhanyo Am joins Mapimpi in Durban to show off his braai master skills on a tomahawk steak and lamb chops combo with veggies and a side salad dish. On a good day, he takes his braai with extra veggies and extra pap. “This is probably the best steak you’ll ever taste and that’s why you should vote for me,” he said.

The third episode of #CastleBraaiSeason will be available on Saturday, 24 October at 2.30pm on the Castle Lager website, as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages.

