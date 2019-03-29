Butter chicken curry is a great option for home delivery. Picture supplied

Nothing can quite compare to a healthy, hearty, home-cooked meal. The only problem is that finding the time to cook for one or a family is a problem for nearly everyone in this day and age.

We took a look at online food services that deliver home-made meals to your home in and around Durban and below were the findings.

My Chef

My Chef is an online business that prepares delicious, wholesome home-cooked meals to people with busy demanding lives in and around Durban delivered straight to your door every Tuesday and Friday.

They have a range of family favourites to choose from like curries, pastas, bakes, lunch meals and a new vegan range.

They use fresh ingredients to prepare the meals, with no preservatives, MSG’s and artificial colourants.

The kids meals have no sodium, only natural flavours.

Their meals start from R30 up to R70 per person with deliveries between Ballito and Amanzimtoti and inland to Assagay. The average delivery cost is R55.

Telephone: 0315791463

Website: www.mychef.co.za

Brigid’s Catering

Brigid’s Catering provides home cooked meals and they also cater to special needs and diets when you order over ten meals at a time.

If you need banting, low GI or low-fat meals or meals suitable for weightlifters, they will plan your meals and bring you closer to your goals.

Most of their meals start from R20 and delivery is free within 10km’s of kitchen or a R40 delivery fee is paid if you are not within the area.

The minimum order for delivery is R300 or you can collect free from their kitchen which is based at Parkhill Bowling Club in Durban North.

Telephone: 0827727753

Website: www.brigidscatering.co.za

We Are Food

We Are Food offers meals like chicken, beef, lamb, seafood and pork as mains with a choice of a side like brown rice and lentils, creamed spinach, mashed pumpkin, roasted sweet potato and butternut and more.

They also offer puddings and special diet meals like gluten free, dairy free, vegan and vegetarian.

For deliveries, they offer a free delivery service in specific areas of KwaZulu-Natal, during specific time slots.

The delivery option requires a minimum order amount of R500.

Telephone: 0837795612

Website: www.wearefood.co.za

The Family Chef

The idea of ‘The Family Chef’ was to create home-cooked family meals for busy families and for those who just really cannot be bothered to go to all the trouble of shopping, preparing and cooking when life gets too busy.

The Family Chef offers soups, sauces, pasta dishes, curries and stews and baked meals.

Deliveries are available between the Umhlanga and Umgeni Park area.

Orders over R300 are delivered free of charge but alternatively, the delivery fee is R30 for all orders under R300.

Telephone: 0741111744

Website: www.thefamilychef.co.za