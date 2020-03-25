Meal kit delivery service Daily Dish will remain open during lockdown

This week, the government has clarified which businesses can stay open during the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In a speech delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, he ordered that all non-essential businesses and premises to shut.

That said, restaurants, bars, and food delivery services like Uber Eats and Mr.D will be closed during the national lockdown but some stores like grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open - allowing people to get supplies as they need them. One dinner kit company that will be open during this period is the Daily Dish.

Daily Dish delivers ingredients to your door with menus and recipes for four nights included. Picture from Instagram

Daily Dish delivers ingredients to your door with menus and recipes for four nights included. Their kind of service helps people avoid going to the supermarket and stops them from stressing about what food to make when.

Speaking to the founder, Geir Tellefsen, he said Daily Dish has doubled its orders in only two weeks since the start of the covid-19 period.

“We now focus all our energy on working with strict health control, quality suppliers and logistic partners. This is the period where we can make a big difference to South African families, we have secured delivery of fresh ingredients, meat and fish through a potential crisis. We want to help South African families to continue eating healthy with our dinner boxes that deliver not only ingredients but interesting recipes that suit the whole family,” said Tellefsen.

He said what is very important in this period is to work closely with their team and the government guidelines.

“We saw this coming and were quick to assure delivery compliance as well as securing suppliers and check their compliance in such a situation. We feel confident in our product in these times. Daily Dish is a delivery service of groceries with menus which is seen as an essential service in South Africa and abroad. We expect our growth to continue, and hope we can make a big difference in people's lives. Our vision has always been to help busy families eat more healthily. As an essential service during the covid-19 crisis, this is a vision that is more applicable than ever,” said Tellesfen.

Among others, these important steps will be implemented at Daily Dish.

Full hand-sanitizing required to enter Daily Dish premises in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

All production staff cleans their hands for 20 seconds every 20 minutes on top of our normal hygiene protocols.

Strict regulations when it comes to clean surfaces and production control.

No hand-delivery of dinner boxes. Courier to deliver a sanitized product and stay at least 1 meter away from the customer.

The courier cannot collect recycling to be returned to Daily Dish for now.

For now, they are delivering as per usual to Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and surroundings.

Call: 021 200 5923