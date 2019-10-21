Chef de Partie at The Restaurant at Waterkloof Wine Estate in Cape Town, Paul Thinus Prinsloo has recently been crowned the San Pellegrino Young Chef in Africa and the Middle East regional finalist.

Prinsloo scooped the title at an event that took place in Cape Town last week where chefs from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Turkey, South Africa, and Lebanon competed in a live cooking competition.

As the winner, Prinsloo will be off to Milan in May next year for the grand finale with three other award winners.

He won the judges over with his signature dish, Bouillabaisse 2.0, a contemporary interpretation of a classic based on the traditional provençal fish stew originating from France.

Born in Bethlehem and raised in Klerksdorp, Prinsloo said he is a workaholic and he spends most of his time at work and doing adventures when he gets time.

He said the competition was interesting and exciting but involved so much hard work.

“It was a great experience and a good opportunity to test yourself. You get to meet a lot of great people that are in the same industry as you. The challenge I had was trying to stay on time with my preparation, and those minutes they gave us to plate felt so quick. I am very proud of myself to be part of the grand finale that is going to Milan. I will be practicing a lot for the finals, and thereafter we will see what the future holds for me,” said Prinsloo.