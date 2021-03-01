Mopane worms pizza is now a thing - and people don't know how to feel about it

There is no stopping the weird food trends this year too! On National Pizza Day this year which was celebrated on February 9, food lovers were left horrified after a pizza with mopane worms as a topping went viral on Twitter. The image was posted by food and lifestyle blog Soweto Food with the caption, “Mopane worms pizza #masonja #PizzaDay #mopaneworms.” Mopane worms pizza 😋 #masonja #PizzaDay #mopaneworms pic.twitter.com/S688sWOH83 — SOWETO FOOD & LIFESTYLE (@SOWETO_food) February 9, 2021 Mopane worms are loved and enjoyed by many people in African countries. They are a local delicacy in the northern region of South Africa. Mopane worms can be eaten dry, as crunchy as potato chips, or cooked and drenched in sauce. The post has been doing the rounds online and generally causing a storm of outrage and disgust, but there are also some people loving it.

While the addition of ingredients such as mopane worms may be mocked in certain places, other shocking toppings would outrage anyone who has the slightest respect for the Italian dish. Here are some of the toppings.

Eggs

I love eggs, but I think they should keep away from any pizzeria. According to Daily Mail, it is common for Australians to include an egg in their pizzas usually with some pork sausage, cheese, and dried herbs. But according to some people, this combination should strictly be saved for an omelette, not a pizza or burger.

Spinach

This is one of the worst pizza toppings I have heard about. Most people say spinach pizza is healthy but most of us do not order pizza when we want a healthy meal. Thrillist reports even pizza masters find themselves in disagreement over whether spinach belongs on a pizza.

Sardines

This is another heavy controversial topping. According to experts, a large problem with any sardine pizza is the simple fact that it is a seafood pizza.

They say when it comes to a traditional savoury pizza, most people opt for land meat, like pepperoni, sausage, or bacon, and that seafood is an entirely different form of meat, and often requires you to be in the mood for it.

They add that making the topping even more polarizing is the fact that the fish is a sardine, which many people have an innate aversion to sardines, even if they have never tried them.