’My enemies are after me’: Checkers Sixty60’s clever rebrand is giving us life with its ’Tinder Swindler’ vibes

It has been almost a month since ’The Tinder Swindler’ dropped on Netflix and the world still cannot get over it. The documentary follows the story of Israeli man Shimon Hayut who poses as a wealthy tycoon to con women out of millions of dollars. He used the name Simon Leviev and pretends to be a relative of wealthy Israeli businessman Lev Avnerovich Leviev to pull off the shocking scam.

Hayut used dating apps to meet multiple women, then established lines of credit and loans in their names, ultimately leaving them holding the bills. He finds his victims on the dating app Tinder and then seduces them with travel by private jet, luxury hotels, and expensive dinners. These women believe they are dating a wealthy businessman. Soon after the documentary dropped there were mixed emotions over it, hilarious memes also flooded Twitter as people reacted to ’The Tinder Swindler’. Not missing a moment around the hype of the documentary, Checkers’ Sixty60 app has tapped into the popularity of ’The Tinder Swindler’.

The retail company has set up product categories around some of the catchphrases of the alleged conman. It now has categories like "Billionaires club" and "No need to pawn your cars for these" on its Sixty60 app. These categories refer to events and remarks by Hayut. Here are some of the items grouped according to the themes from the documentary. “My enemies are after me” shows energy drinks such as Red Bull and Monster.

“No need to pawn your car for these” shows flowers and pot plants such as the chrysanthemum pot plant, amaryllis pot plant, and more. And the “billionaires' club” shows various types of MCC’s such as Durbanville Hills rose sparkling, Laborie MCC Rose, Kleine Zalze MCC Non-Vintage Brut Rose, and more.