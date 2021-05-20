My love affair with mayonnaise

The other day I was in a meeting and most of my colleagues lamented that they loathed mayonnaise.

I felt for them. I, too, once hated the creamy condiment. Growing up, I refused to eat it – going out of my way to make a face when my sister happily fed me anything with mayo.

I can confirm that it is such an easy ingredient to hate – it suffers an image problem with that off-white colour and thick texture – but I have also learned that it is an easy one to love.

I came across on mayonnaise when I was a teenager, while preparing an egg and mayonnaise sandwich. I did not fall for mayonnaise at that moment, but I did see its good side. Now I am obsessed.

Mayonnaise has a lot of haters. Of all the condiments in the fridge, this one can make the most agreeable people downright mean.

I could eat it between two slices of bread with nothing more than a tomato slice or two, but those who despise it would happily remove it from the face of the Earth forever. I get it. It is also often thought to be unhealthy.

Health experts reveal that it contains fat and, as a result, it is calorie-dense, so it is easy for calories and fat to quickly add up when you are not paying attention to portion sizes, and some people steer clear of the popular condiment due to concerns that improperly stored mayonnaise may be a cradle for bacteria.

But the truth is that, with careful selection, proper preparation and storage, and moderate use, mayonnaise can be a delicious and healthy addition to a low-carb diet. It is life! If you don't believe me when I say mayonnaise is the best condiment known to man, then maybe these few reasons will change your mind.

Mayonnaise makes mashed potatoes 100% creamier, and if you have not tried this yet, what are you waiting for? Get into your kitchen and get those potatoes peeled now.

Coleslaw salad is one of the most delicious and popular salads in SA, and it is all thanks to mayonnaise. Oh, and potato salad comes a very close second for that same reason.

Did you know that you can create several new sauces by combining mayonnaise with other things? Get on Google and start searching on how it makes some of the best sauces.

Forget about mayonnaise on a meal, it can get bubblegum out of hair, too. Rubbing it onto the bubblegum will soften it, and it will be easy to remove.

