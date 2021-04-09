Mzansi has no chill as tweeps make fun of Tito Mboweni's 1am ’dinner’

Tito Mboweni, the Twitter cooking sensation and also Minister of Finance, appears to be cooking again. The finance minister has a way with numbers, but the same cannot be said about his cooking skills – well, that's according to Twitter “chefs”. This week, Mboweni took tweeps on a culinary tour where he cooked one of his favourite dishes, which is mopane worms, but users were not impressed. They criticised him not only for having mopane worms with rice, but even about the time he had this “dinner” dish. “Dinner at 01:00 whilst listening to #SoulConnection ⁦@CapricornFM,” he wrote.

Tweeps questioned Mboweni on how it was dinner when he had it at 1am.

@Lelo_Jay wrote: “Its 1am hle minister, it means your meal ke breakfast and not dinner.”

@XianginCapetown wrote: “I think at that time its called breakfast.”

“Is this still dinner?” questioned @lungstagangsta.

Since 2019, Mboweni has been known as the "minister of cooking" as he has been sharing his recipes and showing off his cooking skills on social media.

But Twitter users have always teased him about the amount of garlic he uses in his food.

His favourite ingredients when cooking include onions, red and yellow peppers, curry powder, carrots and copious amounts of garlic. Tweeps always make fun of him for using too much garlic in his cooking.

The last time we heard of Mboweni on social media when it came to his culinary adventures was in February, when he teased a ‘cookbook’.

He tweeted a picture of a cookbook, Tito’s Cookbook by Serbian author Anja Drulovic.

The book, which was published in 2006, “is a compilation of Titova Kuharica’s favourite recipes, alongside images of him meeting international dignitaries including Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Kennedys, famous actors such as Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, and even ruthless dictator, Saddam Hussein,” says the description on Amazon.

A quick Google search showed Kuharica is a fictional character, but we did not know what to make of Mboweni’s tweet.

Whether or not the minister releases a cookbook, we’re guessing it’s going to be a hot seller, even if just for the gimmick value.