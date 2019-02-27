One of SA's best-loved bakes is being celebrated today it's #NationalMilkTartDay.
If the date slipped off your calendar, that's ok you can still rush home and make a milk tart for the whole family to enjoy.
But if that's not an option then you best get to your nearest bakery and get your hands on a milk tart.
Sadly, not every milk tart is going to give you that homemade taste we all know and love. Some do it better than others and everyone has a preference — should your milk tart be served cold, room temperature or warm? That's a question of personal taste, but as long as you get a flaky pastry, that wobbly milk goodness and the taste of cinnamon and dairy — then it's a milk tart.
Enjoy your milk tart today with a hot beverage (maybe rooibos tea) and savour the taste of a true South African classic.
Suggestions for where to buy your milk tart #NationalMilkTartDay
It’s #NationalMilkTartDay and we agree with @TableMountainCA that their Wonder of the World Milk tart is the best around. It is certainly eaten at a location with unbeatable views. #CableWayMilkTartDay pic.twitter.com/CzVfUiHEzv— #CTBig6 (@CTBig6) February 27, 2019
Visit our Roastery & Café as we celebrate National Milktart Day today. #bloemcoffee #nationalmilktartday #milktartmadness #milktartlatte #milktartshake #milktartfrappe #milktart @… https://t.co/3cl3HwnTxf— Bloemfontein Coffee (@BloemfonteinC) February 27, 2019
The classics never go out of style! Celebrate SA’s traditional favourite delicacy this #NationalMilkTartDay for only R19.99! pic.twitter.com/M0pvgp0GnI— Shoprite SA (@Shoprite_SA) February 27, 2017
Mal for #NationalMilkTartDay? We've got a secret recipe that will remind you of home, no matter where you are! https://t.co/pl2s3cW3ob pic.twitter.com/OqwpAJUu52— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) February 27, 2017