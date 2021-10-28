No need for end of the month Salticrax: 5 ways to cut your grocery bill this festive season

As the festive season approaches and the holiday season beckons, the temptation to splurge on things we don’t need grows. But while it feels great to treat ourselves and our loved ones to expensive gifts and holidays, the reality is that we live in tough economic times, and overspending during December causes anxiety during January and may mean that you begin the new year with debt that you didn’t intend.

That said don’t let your grocery shopping cost more than it should! Become an expert shopper at the grocery store with these five tips. Track your expenditure Ever taken the opportunity to track your grocery expenses each month? Prepare to be shocked! Popping into your local store to grab a couple of items a few times a week adds up to a mammoth bill.

Tracking starts with working through your bank statement and slips and taking note of where, when, and what food you’re buying each month. It’ll become far more apparent where you’re able to cut down (and you’ll be surprised at how much you can save). Avoid wastage We’re all guilty of over-purchasing, especially when it comes to fresh produce. That extra bag of spinach that you never got the chance to use and loose carrots that roll around in your fridge drawer don’t stay fresh for long.

During a time when you’re not eating at home often, it might be worth considering a meal-kit subscription service like UCOOK, to avoid wastage, and ensure healthier home-cooked options. Make sure your Monday and Tuesday nights are well organised as spontaneous evenings out usually occur in the latter part of the week. Stock your freezer with frozen meals Instead of splurging on expensive takeaway meals, stock your freezer with a couple of nutritious options that are easily heated.

Being unprepared usually leads to expenditure that isn’t always necessary and you’ll thank yourself for taking care of dinner well in advance. Stick to seasonal produce and fruit and vegetables Fruits and vegetables that are in season or abundantly available, are priced lower than those sourced from other parts of the world. For example, summer is berry season – unless you’re buying them frozen, avoid berries in winter when they might be imported from other markets (and therefore at a higher price).

Fruits and vegetables are highly nutritious and a cheaper option when you’re trying to conserve funds. Search for recipes online like chickpea curry, vegetable breyani, and other interesting vegetable dishes that are easier on the budget, but as filling, nutritious, and delicious! Shop online South Africans are in for a nasty surprise as fuel prices are expected to increase dramatically next month. What better reason to scroll from the comfort of your own couch and select the items you need, and only those items?