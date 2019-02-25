Childhood treats reimagined are becoming one of the sweetest global trends of 2019

While everyone is largely focused on healthy eating, pastry chefs and confectioners worldwide are recreating sweets from our childhood and giving it a modern twist.



Sweets from the 1980s and ’90s like toffee apples, liquorice, toffee sweets and peanut clusters are making a comeback and the 2019 version of these treats we used to enjoy as children are bursting with flavours of nostalgia.





As we get older our taste buds change, which may also mean that you can no longer stand the cloying sweetness of your favourite sweet treat.





This is why many producers have played around by adding new flavours which tone down the sweetness while maintaining the authentic flavours.



