Breakfast foods are good sources of important nutrients such as calcium Picture: Pexels
3 cheap and easy breakfast ideas

By Viwe Ndongeni-Ntlebi Time of article published 1h ago

Any health practitioner will tell you that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and eating a healthy meal in the morning has endless health benefits. 

Apart from providing us with energy, breakfast foods are good sources of important nutrients such as calcium, iron and B vitamins as well as protein and fibre.

With lockodown in place and not having a variety options to choose from at restaurants, anyone can easily skip the meal or choose last night's leftover instead. 

When you skip breakfast, your body doesn’t get that fuel from food, you may feel zapped of energy - and you'll be more likely to overeat later in the day.  Breakfast also gives you a chance to get in some vitamins and nutrients from healthy foods like dairy, grains, and fruits. 

Here are cheap and easy breakfast meals you can do on your lazy days. 

Toast with baked eggs 


Quick cereal

Spicy Pilchard & Eggs Salad

View this post on Instagram

I discovered this incredibly easy and delicious Spicy Pilchard & Eggs Salad 😋 from @sisandasimoyi - SWIPE right for full ingredients and how to make those PERFECTLY shaped eggs!

A post shared by Juanita K. Khumalo (@juakhumalo) on

