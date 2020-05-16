3 cheap and easy breakfast ideas
Also check @freshkitchengadgets . 🥚🍞🌶🌿 Toasted ancient grains buttered and topped with a baked egg in a red pepper “cup”. Garnished with S & P and microgreens Deets for egg in a hole pepper cup. Preheat oven to 400 F In each 1/2 or 1/3 of a pepper cup, crack an egg on top and bake for 20-25 min or until the white of the egg is set. . Credit: @toastieee
Quick cereal this morning before homeschooling 🥣🌰🥜🍶🍐🍯. Granola, thick plain yoghurt, pears and drizzle of honey... Am I the only person who enjoys their cereal with pears? I love their soft crunch and flavour compared to apples? What fruits do you enjoy it with? ♥️🍴 . . . #QuarantineWithSiba #stayhome #staysafe #StayHealthy #Breakfast #cereal #nutritiousfood
If I’m not meal prepping I don’t like spending more than 30 minutes behind the stove 😖, therefore I am ALWAYS on the hunt for nutritionally sense, quick, easy and on the go meals which don’t take you much time from my schedule😁. I discovered this incredibly easy and delicious Spicy Pilchard & Eggs Salad 😋 from @sisandasimoyi - SWIPE right for full ingredients and how to make those PERFECTLY shaped eggs! HOOKED! 🤩 Give it a try at home if you’re looking for some salad inspo, it makes the perfect lunch or light dinner meal 🥗😋 #food #health #salad #foodstagram #nutrition #healthyfood #heal #healthliving #healthyliving #foodpics #foodinspiration #thursday #stayhome #staysafe
