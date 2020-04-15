3 chefs to help inspire your lockdown home cooking
While many people are on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak to flatten the curve, a handful of chefs have taken to Instagram to share their gifts.
From live cooking sessions to videos and images of delicious meals, we take a look at the best chefs on Instagram to follow during this time.
Siba Mtongana
Siba Mtongana is an award-winning celebrity chef cookbook author and television presenter, known to host the cooking show called Siba’s Table.
Right now she is more active than ever with her ‘Quarantine with Siba’ sessions, providing detailed recipes on easy meals that you can make at home, such as easy breakfast fishcakes, chakalaka and egg on toast, and hot cross buns. She even offers insight into how she cooks her eggs in the morning when making a quick snack.
Good morning! How about a Sibalicious take on beans and toast with local twist😋🍳🥑🥖🥕🇿🇦🍴.Very easy breakfast repurposing leftover chakalaka from Sunday lunch. So easy, delicious, filling and a serious time saver.... all the things that one needs this time❤ This delicious chakalaka recipe is on the link in my bio. Enjoy! . . . #QuarantineWithSiba #breakfast #21dayslockdown #stayhome #cookingmadeeasy #easy #simple #quick #fussfree #food #homecooking
David Higgs
David Higgs is known as a chef and restaurateur who has been in the industry for quite some time.
With South Africa on lockdown, Higgs is sharing a ton of cookery tips and recipes on his Instagram page, such as how to make fish cakes, curried rice omelette and more. There is also a video on how to cook using leftovers.
Enjoy crumbing your left over.
Mogau Seshoene
Dearly known as ‘The Lazy Makoti’, Seshoene is known for her passion for promoting and celebrating her heritage and culture through her culinary skills which have made her one of South Africa's celebrated cooks. She has been sharing recipes on how to make umngqusho (samp and beans), vetkoeks and bread.
Tea time! ☕️ here’s a really easy Orange loaf recipe to try! Enjoy 😉 . * 150g butter * 2/3 (two thirds) cups sugar * 3 large eggs at room temperature * Zest of 1 orange * 1/3 cup orange juice freshly squeezed, (about 2 medium oranges) * 2 cups flour * 2 tsp baking powder * a pinch salt . For glaze 1/4 cup plain yoghurt 2 tablespoon icing sugar . . Preheat oven to 180 and grease a loaf pan . In a medium bowl, soft together the (dry ingredients) flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside. . In a large bowl beat the butter with the sugar until light and fluffy . Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between each addition and scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add the orange zest and orange juice and mix well. . Add the dry ingredients (flour mixture) until it is all well combined. . Pour batter into prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. . Bake in preheated for 40-50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. . Remove from oven and allow the loaf to cool in the baking pan for 10 minutes, then remove from pan to a cooling rack to cool completely. . Once cooled, prepare the glaze by combining the icing sugar with the yoghurt . And use to garnish loaf. #thelazymakoti #thelazymakotisguidetothekitchen #thelazymakotirecipes
