3 delicious recipes to cook up for your family this weekend
Has this coronavirus lockdown got you spending most of your time in the kitchen?
With free hours at hand, this is just what you need to improve your cooking skills and treat your family to delicious treats every day.
After all, food is the ingredient that ties us all together. If you have been looking for easy-to-make recipes with basic ingredients, then we bring you three delicious options that are guaranteed to be a big hit.
So put on your chef's hat and apron and start cooking.
Buckwheat banana pancakes
Makes: 10
Ingredients
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- 1tbsp coconut oil
- 1 ripe banana (mashed)
- 1 cup buckwheat flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- Pinch cinnamon
- Pinch sea salt
Method
- Mash the banana and mix it in high speed or hand blender with the milk and coconut oil.
- Add in the buckwheat flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt and combine until thick.
- Heat a little more coconut oil (or oil of choice) in a non-stick frying pan on medium heat.
- Add 2 tbsp dollops into the pan to form each pancake.
- Cook each side, waiting until bubbles form before flipping them over.
- Repeat with the whole mix.
- Top with whatever you fancy.
Recipe by Sarah Malcs.
Honey and ginger salmon
Ingredients
- 1 ½ tbsp oil
- 150g carrot
- 1 lime
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp tamari
- 2 x 150g salmon fillet (skin off)
- 4cm fresh ginger
- 4 skewers
- 60g radishes
- 80g brown rice
- 80g sugar snap peas
Method
- Boil a kettle.
- Rinse the brown rice and place in a saucepan with 400ml boiling water and a pinch of sea salt.
- Simmer for 20-25 minutes.
- Peel and finely chop the ginger.
- In a bowl, mix the honey, tamari, ginger, and half of the juice from the lime.
- Place half of this mixture in a separate bowl. Cut the salmon fillets into bite-sized pieces (around 2cm) and place them in one bowl of the sauce to marinate for 10 minutes while you prepare the rainbow slaw.
- To make the rainbow slaw; peel the carrot and cut into matchsticks.
- Slice the radishes and sugar snap peas thinly.
- Place the vegetables in a bowl and drizzle over ½ tbsp oil and the remaining lime juice.
- Thread the salmon pieces onto the skewers.
- Heat a griddle pan on medium-high heat, add 1 tbsp oil (making sure it is well oiled to prevent sticking), then add the salmon skewers for 10-15 minutes and turn every 2-3 minutes until the salmon is cooked through.
- Drain the brown rice.
- Spoon the brown rice onto two warm plates, top with the salmon skewers and serve alongside the rainbow slaw.
- Drizzle over the remaining sauce.
Recipe by Mindful Chef.
Homemade doner kebab
Ingredients
- 500g of beef or lamb mince (whatever you prefer)
- 1 large onion
- 1tbs paprika
- 1tbs cumin
- 1tbs onion powder
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1tbs chilli powder
- Salt and pepper
- 4 pitta bread
- Mixed salad
- Yogurt and mint sauce
Method
- Finely chop onion
- Add herbs and spices to mince along with the chopped onion.
- Then mix and blend in the blender to a smooth texture.
- Once blended mould into a large sausage shape and wrap tightly in tinfoil.
- Add to a baking tray and bake in a preheated oven for around 20 minutes.
- Once cooked hold the meat vertically and slice off long thin strips of the meat.
- Serve with salad sauce of choice and pitta bread.
Recipe by From Heart to Oven.