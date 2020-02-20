Beetroot is one of the best vegetables to exist. Not only is it incredibly versatile, but it also provides good nutrition value.

But aside from the health aspect, it is an all-round delicious superfood that should be on our plates more often. Executive Chef at Royal Palm Hotel, Chef Qhawe Tshabalala shares with us recipes that you can try using beetroot in.

Beetroot and Caramelized Onion Bruschetta with Goat Cheese Crumbles. Picture: Suppied

Beetroot and Caramelized Onion Bruschetta with Goat Cheese Crumbles

Ingredients

3 medium beetroot

20 slices baguette, preferably whole-grain

¼ tsp kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

¾ cup balsamic caramelized onions

85g crumbled goat cheese

Method

Place the beetroot in a large saucepan and cover generously with water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until a fork inserted into the flesh of a beetroot comes out with little resistance, about 40 minutes. Note that over-cooking will make it difficult to slice nicely. Drain and cool until cool enough to handle.

Rub skin off of beets. Slice as thinly as possible, using a mandoline or sharp knife. Divided beet slices among the baguette slices. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with caramelized onions and goat cheese.

Beetroot burger. Picture: Supplied

Beetroot burger

Ingredients

For the burger

1 tbsp olive oil

1tsp smoked paprika

1tsp cumin

1 red onion, chopped

1 garlic clove

4 cooked beetroot

75g rolled oats

400g can cannellini or butter beans, drained

To serve

4 burger buns

4tbsp light mayo

1 courgette and 1 carrot, peeled into ribbons

½ bunch

Method

Heat one tablespoon olive oil in a frying pan, then add the spices and cook for a minute. Add the onion and garlic and cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes, until softened and translucent.

Blitz cooked onion, garlic and spices in a food processor along with the rest of the burger ingredients, and pulse until well combined. Season the mixture well with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then shape into 4 burgers and leave to chill in the fridge for 30 mins.

Place the burgers on a lined baking sheet, drizzle with a little olive oil and bake in the oven at 180C for 20-25 minutes, until just firm.

Serve the cooked burgers on lightly toasted burger buns with the mayo, ribboned vegetables, and fresh mint leaves.

Beetroot Flatbread with Charred Greens. Picture: Supplied

Beetroot Flatbread with Charred Greens

Ingredients

For the flatbread

240g beetroot, cooked and puréed

240g flour, sifted

1 cup plain yoghurt

1t baking powder

½t olive oil

1 bulb fennel, sliced into long strips

50g baby leeks, halved

50g red spring onions

50g white spring onions

Smoked salt, to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a baking tray. Combine the ingredients for the flatbread in a bowl and knead gently. Divide the mixture in half and roll out each half on a floured surface.

Place the flatbread onto the greased baking tray and bake for 15–20 minutes, or until cooked through and golden.

Heat the olive oil in a nonstick frying pan over a high heat and char the fennel, leeks and onions until golden.

Serve the beetroot flatbreads with the charred greens, sprinkled with smoked salt.